8 Kaplag activities you shouldn’t miss

IT’S not every day that the whole community of Cebu and people from different nations gather to celebrate the discovery of the holy image of the Child Jesus. Thus, in its 450th anniversary, Kaplag organizers have prepared various religious and cultural activities to remind the public of how Sto. Niño devotion came to be.

The anniversary will be a year-long celebration, so make sure to find time to participate in at least one or two of these eight highlights:

8. Kaplag Fun Run

As the first day of the novena masses kicks off, a Kaplag Fun Run will simultaneously be held on April 19, Sunday, at 5 a.m. The gun start will be at Plaza Independencia going to the Cebu City South Road Properties.

The categories are 3 kilometers (P300), 6 kilometers (P400) and 12 kilometers (P500). All proceeds will be used to fund other Kaplag activities all over the Philippines.

The activity on Sunday will surely warm you up for the week ahead. It doesn’t get any better when you are both a spiritually inspired and physical fit devotee!

You may register at the Basilica del Sto. Nino.

7. Unveiling of the Commemorative Book

The Augustinian Province of Sto. Nino de Cebu, which is also celebrating its 450th presence in the Philippines this year, is set to launch its commemorative book “Kaplag 2015” on April 20, Monday, at SM City Cebu.

Inside the book are articles that documented important events, including the actual finding of the Sto. Nino image and the elevation of Sto. Niño Church into the rank of “Basilica Minore” 50 years ago, among others.

What makes this book even more exciting is that 131 of its 193 pages will showcase photographs of the past which were chosen out of some 13,000 submitted photos from contributors, the University of San Agustin stated on its website. Who needs a time capsule when one can have this book?

6. Kristo Manila meets Queen City of the South

Kristo Manila, an art exhibition of Lenten season activities, will fly for the first time from Manila to Cebu to run an exhibit from May 16 to 30 at SM City Cebu Art Center.

Delan Lopez Robillos, of the Artery Manila and organizer of Kristo Manila, said the annual Lenten exhibitions have offered viewers “a venue, via the visual arts, for reflection and meditation in observance of the Holy Week in the hope that the event becomes an instrument that helps in the search for or rediscovery of God and the addition of Kristo Niño broadens the devotional practice.”

5. 1st International Conference

At least 50 bishops from 48 countries will gather for the first Kaplag International Conference in Cebu City from April 25 to 27.

Delegates, which include more than a hundred priests, will hear directly from foreign historians who will share their discoveries and learning of the Sto Niño devotion. National Historical Commission of the Philippines chair Maria Serena Diokno is expected to be there along with Executive Secretary Pacquito Ochoa Jr., who will represent President Benigno Aquino III.

4. Archival Documents Exhibit

Actual documents by Spanish historians will be reproduced and exhibited at Ayala Center Cebu starting in April 25, Saturday, until the end of April.

Who else could best explain the past’s timeline of events? Of course, from the very people present in those times or those who have conducted in-depth research.

3. The Filipino Heritage: 450 Kaplag Concert

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts is spearheading a Kaplag concert that will be free for everyone in May 23, Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

The Kaplag Executive Committee is in talks with Star Magic Philippines to make actor John Lloyd Cruz as the Kaplag’s first ambassador. If approved, Cruz will attend the concert in Cebu. Mark your calendars.

2. Traslacion, Foot Penitential and Fluvial Procession

The celebration will not be complete without the traditional traslacion, foot penitential and fluvial processions of the Sto. Niño image.

Sto. Niño is set to visit the Redemptorist Church, which will commemorate the safe-keeping of the image during the World War II; and the San Nicholas Church, the first parish established by the Augustianian friars.

The Fluvial Procession route will be the same as last January’s Sinulog fiesta. It will start at the St. Joseph Shrine in Mandaue City and will proceed to Ouno Wharf, where the holy image will be transported to Pier 1 in Cebu City via a Galleon. A Holy Mass will also be celebrated after.

1. Grand reenactment of the arrival of Sto. Niño and Kaplag

The grand reenactment is definitely one to look forward for, as the well-researched presentation will summarize all the important events in the history of the finding of the Sto. Niño image in 1521.

The cast are mainly Cebuanos from six universities in Cebu. It’s aimed to be historically correct as the scenes will be portrayed in the same locations where the happenings took place years ago, like Magellan’s arrival near Pier 1, erection of the Magellan’s cross and baptism of Rajah Humabon. [Read more about the four stations here.]

Cebuano artist Val Sandiego will direct the P1-million budgeted production, along with Rina Cayabyab as the music director. The latter is the daughter of multi-awarded musician Ryan Cayabyab.

The National Commission of Culture and Arts will also be in attendance to document the reenactment, a DVD of which will be distributed to schools to educate the young ones. (Nera Mariz Puyo)